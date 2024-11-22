Air India to offer integrated aircraft maintenance engineering programme

Air India on Friday said it will set up a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) that will offer an integrated aircraft maintenance engineering programme and the facility will be operational in mid-2026.

The BMTO will be housed close to Air India's new 12-bay Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru that will be operational in early 2026.

The Tata Group-owned airline has inked an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), to develop a build-to-suit facility for the programme.

"The purpose-built campus, spread over 86,000 square feet at Bengaluru Airport City, is expected to be operational by mid-2026," a release said.

The programme will include two years of in-classroom academic course work followed by two years of practical on the job training at the MRO.

According to the release, the programme is designed to meet Air India's growing fleet maintenance requirements and provides specialised career paths for its AME (Aircraft Maintenance Engineering) graduates.

More From This Section

"Students will also be encouraged to pursue a simultaneous bachelor's degree through university partnerships, which will enhance their academic and career opportunities," the release said.

Till the new facility becomes operational, Air India said it will implement a Cadet AME programme with other reputable institutions across Bengaluru and Hyderabad for workforce development as well as to support its requirements for aircraft maintenance engineers.

Sunil Bhaskaran, Director of Aviation Academy, Air India, said the BMTO will establish a pipeline of skilled engineers trained to the airline's standards from the outset.

Loss-making Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI and in-housing of line maintenance operations across group airlines has started, among other initiatives.