Mahindra teases BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs ahead of debut on November 26

Mahindra has released teaser sketches of its upcoming Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. These designs mark the beginning of a new phase in automotive innovation, aesthetics, and emotional engagement, it said in a press release.

“Set for a global debut on November 26, the BE 6e and XEV 9e are unmistakably Mahindra, crafted to captivate with every detail,” the company said in a press statement.

At Mahindra, Heartcore Design goes beyond philosophy — it’s about creating SUVs that build a meaningful connection with our customers. “Blending dynamic styling, premium materials, and progressive proportions, the BE 6e and XEV 9e embody Mahindra’s commitment to bold innovation and modern luxury,” the statement mentioned.

The company described BE 6e as an SUV with an ‘edgy, athletic silhouette’. It further said that XEV 9e is the ultimate expression of sophistication and performance, “offering a suave SUV coupe design that seamlessly blends luxury with boldness”.

Pratap Bose, chief design and creative officer, auto & farm sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design. Prepare to fall in love with our Electric Origin SUVs.”

INGLO platform

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are set to debut in early 2025, leveraging Mahindra's INGLO architecture, which incorporates electric components from Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB). Designed with electric-first principles, the INGLO platform provides a dedicated foundation for Mahindra’s next-generation BEVs.

Flat-floor design and spacious interiors

The INGLO platform features a lightweight, flat-floor skateboard structure, achieved through its electric-origin design philosophy. This innovation, combined with high-density battery technology, eliminates the central tunnel to maximise cabin space. Its modular and scalable framework supports diverse models, including the BE 6e and XEV 9e.

Photo: Mahindra

Advanced battery technology and fast charging

Equipped with LFP batteries offering 59kWh and 79kWh options, INGLO-based models support ultra-fast charging. Using a 175kW DC charger, the batteries can go from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, enhancing convenience for EV users.

Enhanced safety and stability

With a low centre of gravity, the INGLO platform improves vehicle stability and handling. Its advanced structural design integrates the battery pack within the vehicle’s underbody, forming a protective cage around the passenger cabin. The use of ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures further enhances safety.

Optimised performance

The lightweight INGLO skateboard platform, combined with its compact three-in-one powertrain integrates the motor, inverter, and transmission to deliver efficient performance. Rear-wheel-drive models will deliver power outputs ranging from 170kW to 210kW.

Superior vehicle dynamics

The INGLO platform includes a semi-active suspension system, high-power steering, and brake-by-wire technology, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. Multiple drive modes offer customisation to suit various driving preferences.