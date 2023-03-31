Air India ground staff pay hike after Vistara merger: CEO Campbell Wilson

After the merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, and Vistara will cease to exist as a brand

Tata Group-owned Air India has decided to put on hold any salary revision for the ground staff until the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the merger with Vistara. Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson sent this message out in an internal communication to the staff on Friday. After the CCI approval, compensation revisions will be paid retrospectively back to April 1, 202