ZestMoney looking to lay off employees after deal with PhonePe fails

ZestMoney is looking to lay off several employees a day after Walmart-backed PhonePe decided to halt its proposed acquisition of the Bengaluru-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. The Goldman Sachs- and Xiaomi-backed firm has about 450 employees, all of whom were expected to be absorbed by PhonePe if the acquisition had matured. ZestMoney founders held a town hall on March 30 evening and info