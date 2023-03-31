Home / Companies / News / ZestMoney looking to lay off employees after deal with PhonePe fails

ZestMoney looking to lay off employees after deal with PhonePe fails

ZestMoney founders held a town hall on March 30 and informed employees about layoffs across depts, say sources; not known yet how many would be asked to go

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
ZestMoney looking to lay off employees after deal with PhonePe fails

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
ZestMoney is looking to lay off several employees a day after Walmart-backed PhonePe decided to halt its proposed acquisition of the Bengaluru-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. The Goldman Sachs- and Xiaomi-backed firm has about 450 employees, all of whom were expected to be absorbed by PhonePe if the acquisition had matured. ZestMoney founders held a town hall on March 30 evening and info

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

