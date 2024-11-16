Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AirAsia begins Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur flight service from today

Presently no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport

Tour operators in Andaman feel that the commencement of AirAsia flights to Malaysia will be a big game changer. Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Port Blair
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday, officials said.

Presently no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, AirAsia, Kesavan Sivanandam said, "It is a significant milestone because it will be the first-ever international flight from Port Blair. Our motto is not only looking at commercial viability but also connecting people. I would like to thank the local administration for all their support."  Tour operators in Andaman feel that the commencement of AirAsia flights to Malaysia will be a big game changer in the tourism sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia.

"I would like to convey my sincere thanks and congratulations to AirAsia for taking this initiative to extend air connectivity from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to South East Asia. The Airports Authority of India has invested a lot in strengthening both ground and air navigation infrastructure to boost the air connectivity of the region," Airport Director, Port Bliar, Devender Yadav said.

"Tourism is the backbone of the economy of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and airports are one of the major enablers to boost tourism in the region. The collaborative and sustained efforts from all stakeholders will take civil aviation in the union territory to new heights," he said.

Topics :AirAsiaPort BlairMalaysia

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

