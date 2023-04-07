Home / Companies / News / Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame

Airbus last year clawed back two deliveries to reflect Western sanctions on Russia

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Airbus deliveries fell by 11% on an industrial basis to 127 jets in the first quarter, underscoring pressure on global supply chains, industry sources told Reuters. Deliveries were down 11% from 142 physical deliveries in the same period last year, or down 9% compared with an adjusted year-ago total of 140.

Airbus last year clawed back two deliveries to reflect Western sanctions on Russia. Also in this year's first quarter, Airbus delivered 11 wide-body jets including 5 A350s, 10 small A220 jets and 106 of its best-selling A320neo-family aircraft, the sources said.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of a release due on April 11, when rival Boeing is also scheduled to report deliveries. After starting the year with a one-third drop in deliveries in January, Airbus reduced the cumulative deficit compared with last year to 11% in March from 16% the month before.

But hopes of achieving closer to 140 deliveries in the first quarter were hit by continuing industrial and supply chain problems, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Airbus is targeting 720 deliveries this year.

Topics :Airbus BoeingAirbus A320aviation sector investment

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

