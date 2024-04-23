Airtel launches international roaming packs starting at Rs 133 per day

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday unveiled affordable international roaming packs for customers with tariffs starting at Rs 133 per day.

The new range of packs covers 184 countries and offers enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity and 24x7 contact centre support, according to a company statement.

Customers travelling to these 184 countries no longer need to subscribe to multiple packs for various travel destinations, Airtel said, adding that they will now have the convenience of choosing the duration of travel and enjoying seamless connectivity anywhere in the world through one single pack.

"The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries," Amit Tripathi, Director - Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said.



Last week, Bharti Airtel signed an agreement to merge the operations of its Sri Lankan unit with Dialog, the island nation’s largest telecom provider and a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad. Dialog will acquire 100 per cent of the issued shares in Airtel Lanka. In return, Airtel Lanka will be granted a stake in Dialog. "Dialog will issue to Bharti Airtel, ordinary voting shares which will amount to 10.35 per cent of the total issued shares of Dialog by way of a share swap," said Bharti Airtel in a press release.