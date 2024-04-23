Home / Companies / News / Special audit starts at IIFL Fin after RBI restricted gold loan sanction

Special audit starts at IIFL Fin after RBI restricted gold loan sanction

RBI's inspection had indicated a lack of adherence to the standard auction process and a lack of transparency in charges being levied on customer accounts

IIFL Finance | Photo: Facebook
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A special audit by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at IIFL Finance has started from today, the company informed the exchanges.

“We wish to inform you that the special audit directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has commenced as of today, 23 April 2024,” as per the exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


On 4 March 2024, the central bank had suspended disbursement of new gold loans by IIFL Finance until the satisfactory completion of the audit owing to concerns regarding loan disbursement practices of the company.

RBI's inspection had indicated a lack of adherence to the standard auction process and a lack of transparency in charges being levied on customer accounts.


The RBI observed deviations in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of the gold at the time of sanctioning loans and at the time of auction upon default based on an inspection done with reference to the company’s financial position as of 31 March 2023.

IIFL Finance also added, “We are committed to extending full cooperation to the special audit team to ensure a comprehensive and thorough audit. We shall continue to keep the stock exchanges and all relevant stakeholders informed about material developments, if any, related to the progress of the audit and adhering to regulatory guidelines and ensuring complete transparency.”

IIFL Finance is one of the top two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the gold loan business and has a gold loan portfolio of Rs 24,692 crore, which constituted 32 per cent of its total loans of Rs 77,444 crore at the end of the third quarter of FY24.

Also Read

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

IIFL Finance slumps 20% post RBI ban on sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

IIFL Finance jumps 10% after 2-day losses on Fairfax fund's infusion plan

Taking steps to meet RBI's concern: IIFL Fin after ban on giving gold loans

IIFL Finance hits lowest level since Oct' 22; stock tanks 42% in 2 weeks

SBI Card introduces inaugural travel-centric core credit card 'MILES'

Unmonetised 5G holding back Jio's ARPU, tariff hike soon: Analysts

Byju's continues facing cash crunch as NCLT defers hearing to June 6

Govt gets Rs 3,443 crore special dividend from TCIL, says Dipam secy

Is your apology as big as your advertisements? SC asks Patanjali

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IIFL GroupRBIgold loanNBFC

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story