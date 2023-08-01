Small businesses can tap into Airtel's user base via its self-serve marketing communications platform that was launched on Tuesday, the telecom firm said. Airtel IQ Reach will protect users from spam by seeking their consent before sending them messages. The platform is already live for communications via WhatsApp, with SMS and voice to be added in the future, Airtel said in a statement.



Businesses will be shown a scrubbed list of Airtel users in any given area, Airtel's Head for Digital Product Abhishek Biswal told the press. The telecom firm has separately sought consent from its users for this, he added.



In early June, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had directed telecom companies to develop new digital content authorisation (DCA) facilities within 2 months to seek, maintain and revoke the consent given by customers for receiving commercial communication from businesses.



Calling it the world’s first network-embedded Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Airtel said the platform will target businesses with a marketing spend between ~ 10,000 and ~1,00,000 per month. It will let small businesses access a portal for designing customised messages, uploading or selecting their target audiences, scheduling their messages and, tracking campaign effectiveness, the company said.



It will also offer real-time insights and comprehensive analytics on a centralised dashboard with the aim of enabling businesses to measure their campaign effectiveness.



“Our customers can now capitalise on the platform for their business growth even as they reduce their customer acquisition costs and target the right audience at the right time with the right personalised communication through our innovative solution,” Biswal said.