Home / Companies / News / S&P puts six Tata Group cos on credit watch rating with positive outlook

S&P puts six Tata Group cos on credit watch rating with positive outlook

The rating actions came ahead of a review of the relationship between the group's holding company, Tata Sons Pte Ltd (unrated), and its subsidiaries, it added

Tata, Tata logo, Tata Group
"This is due to increasing operational and management linkages within the group," the rating agency said, adding that Tata Sons has a record of supporting group entities in events of stress. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it has placed credit watch ratings with positive implications on six Tata Group entities, citing possible increase in group support.

The companies are Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC(JLR), Tata Power Co Ltd, TML Holdings Pte Ltd and ABJA Investment Co Pte Ltd, S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rating actions came ahead of a review of the relationship between the group's holding company, Tata Sons Pte Ltd (unrated), and its subsidiaries, it added.

S&P Global Ratings said its review will assess whether the potential of extraordinary support for the group entities from Tata Sons is greater than what it previously factored.

"This is due to increasing operational and management linkages within the group," the rating agency said, adding that Tata Sons has a record of supporting group entities in events of stress.

The group provided material extraordinary financial support to entities such as Tata Teleservices Ltd and Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, an erstwhile subsidiary of Tata Power, which has now been merged with Tata Power, it added.

"We are also undertaking the review because we believe operational integration between Tata Sons and group entities, as well as between group entities, will continue to increase," it said.

Tata Sons has a clear imprint on the group's financial strategy, in line with a group-wide focus on managing leverage, S&P Global Ratings said, adding that its "review will also consider Tata Sons' improving flexibility to provide support and the group's more balanced cash flow generation".

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, April 24: Axis Bk, HUL, Tata Consumer, MCX, IIFL Finance

Stocks to Watch, May 2: Tata Motors, Wipro, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, BSE

Stocks to Watch, April 25: Axis Bk, HUL, TechM, LTIMindtree, RVNL, Kotak Bk

OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

OnePlus Watch 2 with Google WearOS, 100-hour battery life launched: Details

With Penna Cement, Adanis spell out South India and Lanka strategy

CLSA sees further re-rating scope in Vedanta; stock rises over 2%

Royalty payments grow faster than sales since pandemic, shows data

Star India-Viacom18 merger may take more time as CCI looks into details

Diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring rise over 25% in 2023: Report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :S&P global RatingsTata group

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story