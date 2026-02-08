Airtel seeks reassessment and recalculation, not deferment on AGR dues

Bharti Airtel has not sought a moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on the lines offered to Vodafone Idea (Vi) by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to sources. Instead, the No. 2 carrier has stressed the need for parity with the debt-laden telecommunications (telecom) operator on reassessment and recalculation of dues.

“A moratorium is not being asked for, only reassessment,” said a source privy to the submissions made by the telecom company (telco) to the department. Queries sent to Airtel did not elicit a response as of Sunday night. Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal said on Friday that the company was yet to hear back from the department despite multiple requests seeking parity in several areas, including computation errors, arithmetical errors, and errors of omission, in the assessment carried out for Vi.