Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Airtel seeks reassessment and recalculation, not deferment on AGR dues

Airtel seeks reassessment and recalculation, not deferment on AGR dues

It may invest $6 bn into data centres to scale up capacity to 1 Gw by 2030

airtel bharti airtel
premium
Airtel’s AGR dues are estimated to exceed ₹40,000 crore
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Bharti Airtel has not sought a moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on the lines offered to Vodafone Idea (Vi) by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to sources. Instead, the No. 2 carrier has stressed the need for parity with the debt-laden telecommunications (telecom) operator on reassessment and recalculation of dues. 
“A moratorium is not being asked for, only reassessment,” said a source privy to the submissions made by the telecom company (telco) to the department. Queries sent to Airtel did not elicit a response as of Sunday night. Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal said on Friday that the company was yet to hear back from the department despite multiple requests seeking parity in several areas, including computation errors, arithmetical errors, and errors of omission, in the assessment carried out for Vi. 
VI’s dues were frozen at ₹87,695 crore by DoT in December last year following a Supreme Court order. The company has been directed to pay ₹1,144 crore over the next 10 years out of its total outstanding, after which its actual AGR payments will begin once the dues are reassessed by a DoT committee. 
Airtel’s AGR dues are estimated to exceed ₹40,000 crore. The company has already paid about ₹18,000 crore, but the outstanding continues to rise as interest on principal, penalty, and interest on penalty are being levied by the government for non-payment. 
“Even after assuming only a minor dip in capital expenditure (capex) from 2025-26 (FY26) levels, spectrum instalments, and no AGR benefit, we estimate ₹1.2 trillion of cumulative free cash flow (FCF) generation over 2026-27 and 2027-28,” analysts at IIFL Securities said, pointing to the carrier’s ability to meet its outstanding dues. 
With FCF generation of ₹17,300 crore in the third quarter (October-December/Q3) FY26 and ₹45,500 crore in the nine months ended December 2025, Airtel’s net debt — excluding lease liabilities and government debt — stands below ₹20,000 crore. The rights issue call on partly paid shares is expected to yield ₹15,800 crore, driving further deleveraging, the analysts added. 
The Sunil Bharti Mittal-promoted carrier plans to double its share of the data centre market to 25 per cent by 2030, expanding capacity nearly tenfold to 1 gigawatt. This will be among the company’s largest capex commitments. The expansion is expected to require an investment of $6 billion, which can be supported by strong FCF generation, IIFL analysts said in a note. 
Vittal told analysts during the earnings call on Friday that the company could partner existing shareholder Singtel to speed up data centre rollout, following Singtel’s move to acquire STT Telemedia’s data centres globally as well as in India. 
The telco is also stepping up efforts in DC-DC connectivity, enterprise offerings and digital services, including Cloud, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and financial services. These segments contribute about 30 per cent of revenue and are growing at around 20 per cent annually. Airtel launched Cloud services last year and, with 16 deals signed and another 300 under discussion, is also seeking certification for sovereign Cloud services from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Vittal added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Group forays into packaged foods with snacks under ACME Poshan

Avoid costly, large LLM buildouts; focus on smaller models, says Vembu

India's housing mkt strong, steady after growth post covid: Pirojsha Godrej

Titan expects sharp rise in Swiss watch sales in India post EU trade pact

L&T plans 32 MW data centre capacity by March-end, eyes electrolyser orders

Topics :Bharti AirtelVodafone Ideatelecom services

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story