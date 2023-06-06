Airtel to manage cloud, content for digital education platform DIKSHA



Airtel will be responsible for end-to-end management of DIKSHA’s online platforms across its mobile application and website. These will now be powered by Airtel Cloud and will be made seamlessly accessible to students across the country for free educational content in their preferred Indian language. Bharti Airtel has been chosen by the Digital India Corporation to manage the Cloud and content delivery network for the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), India's national education platform, the company announced on Tuesday. Airtel will ensure seamless access to educational content across mobile and web platforms, benefiting students in remote areas.



Students, particularly in far-flung and remote locations, will be able to easily enrol onto the platform. Airtel Cloud will also lead the migration of DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and offer its managed services along with CDN solutions. Set up in 2017, DIKSHA is a national platform for school education, an initiative of National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), under the Ministry of Education (MoE). It has been adopted by almost all the states, union territories, central autonomous bodies and boards including CBSE.



Airtel Cloud is a part of Airtel’s B2B arm – Airtel Business – and is India’s leading and most trusted provider of ICT services with a diverse portfolio of offerings to enterprises, governments, carriers, and small and medium businesses. It leverages private, public and Edge cloud to offer enterprises a one-stop-destination for a hybrid cloud strategy. “DIKSHA offers 9300+ courses in 35+ Indian languages and has witnessed 50+ billion learning sessions and 60+ billion minutes of usage by students, making it one of the largest free education platforms in the world. We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education to bolster this crucial education infrastructure and advance its accessibility to millions of children across the country with our state-of-the-art cloud and CDN services,” Praveen Agarwal, Head – Govt. Business, Airtel Business, said.

With an all-inclusive portfolio comprising connectivity, data centre and security in addition to cloud solutions, Airtel Cloud enables enterprises to accelerate and optimise their digital transformation journey.