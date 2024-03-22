Home / Companies / News / Airtel, Vodafone Idea announce additional data, discounts for IPL season

Photo: Reuters
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Mar 22 2024 | 5:11 PM IST
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday announced a range of discounts, tariff changes, and additional data offerings for prepaid users for the Indian Premier League 2024 season, commencing on Friday.

Airtel has targeted the lower end of the market by revising its existing unlimited data pack plans of Rs. 49 and Rs. 99, while Vi has introduced a range of discounts and data offerings across different pricing tiers. “The IPL season always sees new plans. But with the advent of 5G, data usage of users is also increasing. The latest packages reflect that,” a telecommunications official said.

For all prepaid customers, Airtel has reduced the price of its existing unlimited data pack plans from Rs. 49 to Rs. 29, while the Rs. 99 pack will now be priced at Rs. 79. Both plans will have a fair use policy based data usage limit of 20 gigabytes per day. Airtel Digital TV has also partnered with Star Sports to broadcast the IPL.

Vi, targeting the higher end of the market, is providing additional data on select prepaid recharge plans, extending up to Rs. 3,199. The company is offering 50 per cent extra daily data on the Rs. 181 pack and 25 per cent extra data on the Rs. 75 pack, with a cap of 1.5 gigabytes per day.

It has also reduced the price of several prepaid plans by announcing flat discounts of Rs. 50-100 on plans ranging from Rs. 699 to Rs. 3,199 for the duration of the IPL season.

Available exclusively through the Vi app, these offers will be valid until 1 April 2024, the company stated.

IPL offers

Recharge Plans Additional data Data Limit & Validity
Bharti Airtel
Rs 1449 30 GB 1.5GB/ day + 180 days
Rs 2899 50 GB 1.5GB/day + 365 days
Rs 3099 50 GB 2GB/ day + 365 days
Rs 3199 50 GB 2GB/ day + 365 days
Vodafone Idea
Rs. 39 N/A Unlimited + 1 Day
Rs. 79 N/A Unlimited + 2 Days
Source : Vi, Airtel

Topics :Vodafone IdeaBharti Airtel Vodafone IdeaIPL

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

