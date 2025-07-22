Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in fleet by 2032, says CFO Ankur Goel

Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in fleet by 2032, says CFO Ankur Goel

Launched in August 2022, Akasa Air currently flies to 23 domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Akasa Airlines, Akasa
Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, and 30 of them are currently being operated by the carrier. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Continuing with its expansion, Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032, with an annual capacity addition of 25-30 per cent, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday.

Launched in August 2022, Akasa Air currently flies to 23 domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes. 

ALSO READ: GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air 

At a briefing in the national capital, Goel said the airline is focused on cost leadership.

Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, and 30 of them are currently being operated by the carrier.

The airline aims to have 226 aircraft by 2032, Goel said and added that the fleet capacity growth will be around 25-30 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the seven-year period.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Serentica to source wind turbines from SANY for 336 MW Karnataka project

Chanda Kochhar found guilty in ₹64 cr bribe case linked to Videocon loan

Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

BP-chartered tanker leaves port of Nayara Energy without loading diesel

Reliance, Adani, Mahindra among top firms in ₹60k cr govt ITI upgrade plan

Topics :Akasa AirAirlineBoeing 737 MAX

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story