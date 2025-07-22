Continuing with its expansion, Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032, with an annual capacity addition of 25-30 per cent, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday.

Launched in August 2022, Akasa Air currently flies to 23 domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

At a briefing in the national capital, Goel said the airline is focused on cost leadership.

Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, and 30 of them are currently being operated by the carrier.