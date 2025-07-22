Home / Companies / News / Serentica to source wind turbines from SANY for 336 MW Karnataka project

Serentica to source wind turbines from SANY for 336 MW Karnataka project

Delivery for the project is expected to commence by December 2025

RENEWABLE ENERGY
The project will feature advanced SANY WTGs, each with a rated capacity of 4 MW
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Renewable energy firm Serentica Renewables on Tuesday said it will procure Wind Turbine Generators for its 336 MW Wind Project in Karnataka from SANY Renewable.

Delivery for the project is expected to commence by December 2025, a company statement said.

Serentica Renewables has selected SANY Renewable, a leading enterprise of high-end equipment manufacturing, to supply the Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) for its 336 MW Wind Project in Karnataka, according to the statement  The project will feature advanced SANY WTGs, each with a rated capacity of 4 MW.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, said in the statement, "336 MW wind project in Karnataka will play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions while providing a reliable, renewable energy source to industrial consumers."  Gaurav Amdekar, COO, SANY Wind Energy India, said, "This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to driving the transition to a low-carbon economy and contributing to India's renewable energy targets."  Serentica shortlisted SANY Renewable's high-performance wind turbines for their superior reliability, efficiency, and capacity to deliver sustained power.

These turbines will play a pivotal role in generating sustainable power for energy-intensive industries.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is a leading renewable Independent Power Producer committed to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries by providing firm dispatchable renewable energy solutions. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

