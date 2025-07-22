Serentica to source wind turbines from SANY for 336 MW Karnataka project

Renewable energy firm Serentica Renewables on Tuesday said it will procure Wind Turbine Generators for its 336 MW Wind Project in Karnataka from SANY Renewable.

Delivery for the project is expected to commence by December 2025, a company statement said.

Serentica Renewables has selected SANY Renewable, a leading enterprise of high-end equipment manufacturing, to supply the Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) for its 336 MW Wind Project in Karnataka, according to the statement The project will feature advanced SANY WTGs, each with a rated capacity of 4 MW.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, said in the statement, "336 MW wind project in Karnataka will play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions while providing a reliable, renewable energy source to industrial consumers." Gaurav Amdekar, COO, SANY Wind Energy India, said, "This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to driving the transition to a low-carbon economy and contributing to India's renewable energy targets." Serentica shortlisted SANY Renewable's high-performance wind turbines for their superior reliability, efficiency, and capacity to deliver sustained power.