Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday announced the commissioning of an additional 43 MWp at its power project site in Wardha, Maharashtra.
The project supplies power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, a company statement said.
This marks the completion of the entire 103 MWp solar component of the 129 MWp hybrid power project.
With this, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the solar capacity in two phases -- 59.55 MWp on June 6, 2025, followed by 43 MWp on July 14, 2025 -- achieving full solar capacity within just eight months of signing the PPA (power purchase agreement.
This execution brings the solar portion of the hybrid power project online nearly 16 months ahead of its scheduled commissioning date of November 17, 2026.
"This achievement highlights our significant contribution to India's increasing need for clean energy," said Ankush Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy.
Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. PTI KKS 1.0.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app