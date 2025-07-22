Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday announced the commissioning of an additional 43 MWp at its power project site in Wardha, Maharashtra.

The project supplies power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, a company statement said.

This marks the completion of the entire 103 MWp solar component of the 129 MWp hybrid power project.

With this, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the solar capacity in two phases -- 59.55 MWp on June 6, 2025, followed by 43 MWp on July 14, 2025 -- achieving full solar capacity within just eight months of signing the PPA (power purchase agreement.