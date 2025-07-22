Home / Companies / News / Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

The project supplies power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, a company statement said

solar energy, solar, solar panel
With this, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the solar capacity in two phases -- 59.55 MWp on June 6, 2025, followed by 43 MWp on July 14, 2025.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday announced the commissioning of an additional 43 MWp at its power project site in Wardha, Maharashtra.

The project supplies power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, a company statement said. 

This marks the completion of the entire 103 MWp solar component of the 129 MWp hybrid power project.

With this, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned the solar capacity in two phases -- 59.55 MWp on June 6, 2025, followed by 43 MWp on July 14, 2025 -- achieving full solar capacity within just eight months of signing the PPA (power purchase agreement.

This execution brings the solar portion of the hybrid power project online nearly 16 months ahead of its scheduled commissioning date of November 17, 2026. 

"This achievement highlights our significant contribution to India's increasing need for clean energy," said Ankush Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

