Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns, second top exit in four months

Akasa Air's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old airline in four months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life.

He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, it added.

Iyer is the second Co-founder after Neelu Khatri to leave the airline, which started flying from August 7, 2022. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.

Iyer is also part of the airline's Executive Committee.