Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns, second top exit in four months

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life

Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
Akasa Air's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old airline in four months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life.

He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, it added.

Iyer is the second Co-founder after Neelu Khatri to leave the airline, which started flying from August 7, 2022. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.

Iyer is also part of the airline's Executive Committee.

Now, Akasa Air has four Co-founders -- Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho and Bhavin Joshi.

Vinay Dube is the Founder and CEO of the airline.

Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

