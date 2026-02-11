Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38.54 jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹5,021.47 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 propelled mainly by strong performance of the auto and farm sector.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,624.48 crore a year ago, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹51,579.95 crore as compared to ₹41,464.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

This is the first time M&M has crossed ₹50,000 crore revenue on a consolidated basis.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹41,464.98 crore as compared to ₹37,096.65 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. In the quarter the group incurred an exceptional outgo of ₹292.94 crore on account of the new Labour Codes, the filing said. Auto segment posted quarterly volume of 3.02 lakh units, up 23 per cent from the same period last fiscal, M&M said, adding the farm sector volume was at 1.5 lakh units, a growth of 23 per cent from the corresponding quarter a year ago. Commenting on the performance, M&M Group CEO & Managing Director, Anish Shah, said a solid operating performance across the group in Q3 FY26 reflected the group's strong focus on growth coupled with disciplined execution.