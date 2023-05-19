Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

The eastern metropolis is the airline's 17th destination and the second in West Bengal after Bagdogra

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air on Thursday started daily flight services from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, the airline said in a statement.

The eastern metropolis is the airline's 17th destination and the second in West Bengal after Bagdogra.

The airline started non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guwahati and Bengaluru. In the inaugural flight, 174 passengers travelled from Kolkata to Assam's largest city and 167 arrived in Kolkata from the Karnataka capital.

On a daily basis, the airline's flight will arrive in Kolkata from Bengaluru at 5.15 pm and leave for Guwahati at 5.55 pm. The return flight from Guwahati will reach Kolkata at 9.10 pm and leave for Bengaluru at 9.50 pm, an AAI statement said.

"Akasa has introduced services such as a caf and allowed pets on the plane," Belson Coutinho, co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of the airline said.

"We are delighted to launch operations from Kolkata, our second destination in West Bengal," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of the airline said.

Also Read

Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder

Urination incident: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy

Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in three digits by year-end

Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route

Akasa Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Wednesday

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister

Edtech startup Byju's sued by creditor Glas Trust Company tied to $1.2 bn

Business visit expenses by employer not covered in RBI's remittance scheme

CCI gives nod to proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group with UBS Group

Topics :Akasa AirairlinesKolkata

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story