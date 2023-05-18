Edtech startup Byju's sued by creditor Glas Trust Company tied to $1.2 bn

Details about why the case was filed and what Glas Trust and Pohl want have been redacted from court documents. One filing indicates that the lawsuit may be related to a fight over the election of directors, but does not include any specific allegations.

It’s the latest setback for the once high-flying startup. Byju’s had been scrambling to appease creditors on the restructuring of a $1.2 billion term loan before an anti-money laundering probe kicked off in April. The Bengaluru-based company has been working toward an initial public offering of its tutoring unit for several years.