Akasa Air flies past SpiceJet for the first time in domestic traffic

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, saw its domestic market share jump from 61.4 per cent in May to 63.2 per cent in June, according to the DGCA data

Deepak Patel
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Akasa Air, which was established just eleven months ago, has beaten SpiceJet for the first time in terms of domestic passengers carried per month.

The airline carried 618,000 passengers in June, compared to SpiceJet, that carried 555,000 passengers, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

The share of Akasa Air in the domestic passenger market jumped slightly from 4.8 per cent in May to 4.9 per cent in June. SpiceJet's share, on the other hand, dropped from 5.4 per cent in May to 4.4 per cent in June, as per the data.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet did not respond to the requests for statements sent by Business Standard. 

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, saw its domestic market share jump from 61.4 per cent in May to 63.2 per cent in June, according to the DGCA data.

Indian carriers, overall, handled 12.48 million domestic passengers in the last month. This was 18.78 per cent more than the domestic passengers they carried in June 2022.

Topics :Akasa AirSpiceJet

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

