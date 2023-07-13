Home / Companies / News / Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss narrows to Rs 95 cr in June qtr

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss narrows to Rs 95 cr in June qtr

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has narrowed loss to Rs 95.33 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 355.99 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses of the company came down to Rs 617.68 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,568.92 crore a year ago.

Total income also declined to Rs 522.35 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,211.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The parent company and its subsidiaries ('the Group') are primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solution for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of Renewable Energy Power projects.

Topics :Sterling and Wilsonrenewable enrgy

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

