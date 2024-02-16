Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air to start international ops from March 28; first flight to Doha

Akasa Air to start international ops from March 28; first flight to Doha

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
Akasa Air on Friday said it will start international operations with flight services to Doha starting from March 28.

"Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India," the airline said in a release.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

Currently, the airline, which started flying in August 2022, operates 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Topics :Akasa AirDohainternational flightsIndian airlines

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

