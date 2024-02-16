Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug to prevent chest pain

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug to prevent chest pain

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the company said

Representational image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets used to prevent chest pain in patients with a certain heart condition.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to manufacture and market Isosorbide Mononitrate Extended-Release, of strengths 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Isosorbide mononitrate is used to prevent chest pain (angina) in patients with a certain heart condition, coronary artery disease, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the company said.

Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg had annual sales of USD 47 million in the US, Zydus said citing IQVIA December 2023 data. PTI RKL.

Also Read

Zydus Noveltech Inc dissolved after 'not generating meaningful revenue'

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Pharma industry optimistic, expects more collaborative efforts in New Year

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell generic anti-epileptic medication

JSW to invest Rs 65,000 cr for integrated steel complex in Odisha

Corporate finance firm REC to issue multiple-tenor bonds, say bankers

NHAI removes Paytm Payments Bank from FASTag authorised service list

SBI seeks lower reserve requirement for green deposits, says chairman

Workers at Apple supplier Flex stage one-day strike, seek wage hike

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesZydus PharmaceuticalsZydus HealthcareUSFDAPharma industry

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story