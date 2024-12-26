Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Akums Group signs 200 million euro deal for European market expansion

The commercial supply of these products is expected to begin in 2027 and continue until 2032

Akums Drugs
(Image: Facebook)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Akums Group, India’s largest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has entered into a 200 million euro (Rs 1,760 crore) partnership with a global pharmaceutical major to manufacture and supply a range of pharmaceutical formulations for the European market.
 
The company will receive an upfront payment of 100 million euro (Rs 880 crore) to support product development and secure European regulatory approvals for its oral liquid manufacturing facility.
 
The collaboration involves the production of multiple SKUs of oral liquid formulations at Akums’ manufacturing facilities in India, which will be marketed by the partner company across various European countries.
 
This partnership aligns with Akums’ long-term strategic objective of strengthening its presence in Europe and other regulated markets while supporting the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities for global markets.
 
Currently, Akums operates two European-approved facilities for injectables and oral solids.
 
The company plans to leverage this new approval to expand its portfolio in the European market, adding oral liquid formulations to its existing range of dosage forms, which include tablets, hard gelatin capsules, sachets, ampoules, vials, eye drops, and dry powder injections.

The commercial supply of these products is expected to begin in 2027 and continue until 2032. Akums will initiate the European approval process for its oral liquid manufacturing facility, with site and product dossier approvals anticipated by the end of 2026.
 
“This collaboration is a testament to our manufacturing excellence and world-class R&D capabilities,” said Sandeep Jain, Managing Director of Akums Group.
 
“Manufacturing these products in India not only optimizes costs for global pharma companies but also strengthens their supply chains. This partnership opens doors for further collaborations and underscores our commitment to regulated markets.”
 
Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with one of the largest multinational pharma companies. This partnership allows us to replicate our domestic CDMO success globally and expand our footprint in Europe’s regulated markets.”  
First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

