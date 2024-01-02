Home / Companies / News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals clinches eight USFDA approvals in Q3 FY24

Alembic Pharmaceuticals clinches eight USFDA approvals in Q3 FY24

The same day, Alembic Pharma's share price rose to 3.55 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 792 apiece on the BSE

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received eight Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3 FY24). These approvals will help Alembic expand its generic drug portfolio in the US market.

"Alembic has a cumulative total of 196 ANDA approvals with 170 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals from USFDA," the company stated in the regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The green light from the US FDA covers a diverse range of medications. Among the final approvals are Selexipag Tablets, which are used for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension [PAH] and delaying disease progression; Dapsone Gel, which is used for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris; Fluorouracil Injection, which is used for treating several types of cancer, including colon, rectum, breast, and pancreas; and Acyclovir Cream, which is used in treating recurrent cold sores.

The tentative approvals include Rivaroxaban Tablets, which are used to prevent stroke and blood clots in various conditions like atrial fibrillation and deep vein thrombosis; Carmustine for Injection, which provides palliative therapy for brain tumours and certain types of lymphoma; Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, which reduces pain and inflammation after cataract surgery; and Osimertinib Tablets, which are used for therapy for specific types of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The same day, Alembic Pharma’s share price rose to 3.55 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 792 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' revenue surges 8.17%, PAT up 3.21% in Q2FY24

Stride Pharma Global receives USFDA approval or Efavirenz, other drugs

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for generic Prolixin

Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets EIR from USFDA for Gujarat's Dahej facility

Adani Ports reports 42% growth in cargo handling in December 2023

Coal India's supply to non-regulated sector rises 31% during Apr-Dec

CK Birla Group's Birlasoft names Manjunath Kygonahally as overseas CEO

Airtel Africa CEO Ogunsanya to retire, Sunil Taldar named successor

Suzuki Motorcycle India's vehicle sales grow 24% to 79,483 units in Dec

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :pharmaceutical firmsUSFDAAlembic PharmaceuticalsUS marketsBSE NSE

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story