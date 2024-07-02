Allcargo Gati raises Rs 169.28 cr by issuing equity shares via QIP

Express logistics firm Allcargo Gati Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 169.28 crore by issuing equity shares through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).



The fresh capital has been secured after the fund-raise committee of the company's board has approved the issue and allotment to successful qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 101 per equity share at its meeting on June 28, Allcargo Gati Ltd said in a statement.



