Allcargo Logistics arm partners with ShipBob for freight services

The association with ShipBob will help us further deepen our delivery capabilities across regions, said EU Worldwide.

ECU Worldwide, a wholly-owned global subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics, on Thursday said it has partnered with ShipBob to offer its ocean and air freight services to the latter's receiving hubs and fulfilment centres in the US, Europe, Canada and Australia.

Under the collaboration, ECU Worldwide will become an integral part of FreightBob, an end-to-end managed freight and inventory distribution programme of ShipBob, through its network across over 180 countries, more than 2,400 direct trade lanes and door-to-door deliveries, Allcargo Logistics said.

This would help ShipBob manage its e-commerce inventory for their merchants in over 50 markets, as a part of ECU Worldwide LCL (less-than-container load) offering, it stated.

"Our new-age tech-driven booking platform ECU360 has redefined the global supply chain efficiency with convenient features, continued product innovation and a worldwide network.

The association with ShipBob will help us further deepen our delivery capabilities across regions. We look forward to helping their clients do business globally," Niels Bach Nielsen, Regional Head - USA and Canada at ECU Worldwide, said.

ShipBob is a global supply chain and fulfilment platform for small and medium-sized businesses and mid-market e-commerce merchants.

The partnership will allow a more streamlined inbound flow of inventory from their suppliers and the opportunity for their clients to have complete end-to-end distribution, the company said, adding that ECU has facilitated ShipBob's clients in exporting segments of their primary inventory from the US to ShipBob's facilities in other countries.

"The partnership with ECU Worldwide, which is one of the leading players in the global logistics domain, will enhance our freight offerings to our merchants. The association will further boost our freight transportation capabilities, unlocking new us," Melissa Nick, Supply Chain Officer at ShipBob, said.