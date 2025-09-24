Ex-Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan joins Allen Online to lead digital growth

Education company Allen Career Institute on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rakesh Ranjan as chief executive officer (CEO) of its digital arm, Allen Online. In his new role, Ranjan will lead Allen’s digital strategy and operations, scaling learning experiences through technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ranjan succeeds Abha Maheshwari, a former Meta executive, who stepped down as CEO of Allen Online after two years in the role.

With more than 18 years of experience across technology, consumer internet, and operating roles, Ranjan was most recently CEO of Eternal-owned food delivery platform Zomato. He also built Hyperpure, Zomato’s B2B supply chain arm. Earlier, he worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), advising Indian conglomerates on transformation. Ranjan formally exited Zomato earlier this month and was succeeded there by Aditya Mangla.

Commenting on his appointment, Ranjan said: “Technology in education has meaning only when it transforms outcomes for students. At Allen, we are building on decades of proven pedagogy and success stories to bring personalised, reliable, and high-quality learning experiences to millions of learners. The goal is not just to widen access, but to ensure that every student, regardless of background or geography, has the opportunity to realise their potential.” Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen Career Institute, said: “India‘s massive education deficit can only be solved with the use of technology. We need to unlock every child’s potential by delivering quality learning outcomes at scale. Rakesh has repeatedly scaled new-age technology businesses and solved complex problems. With him leading Allen Online, we will continue to be the gold standard for educational outcomes nationwide, leveraging a 37-year-old pedagogical excellence along with next-generation, AI-powered technology.”