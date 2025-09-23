Vedanta-Jaiprakash deal may risk govt equity in HZL, BALCO: Viceroy

Vedanta Ltd.’s proposed acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) could expose the Government of India to mounting financial risks through its equity in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (HZL) and Bharat Aluminium Co. (BALCO), U.S.-based short seller Viceroy Research has warned.

In a letter to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) dated September 19, Viceroy flagged the deal as “unviable,” estimating JAL would generate a free cash flow shortfall of more than ₹18,600 crore over five years. This, it said, would leave Vedanta dependent on cash extractions from its most profitable subsidiaries.

When contacted, a Vedanta spokesperson declined to comment.

Reliance on cash from HZL and BALCO According to the letter, HZL and BALCO together accounted for 42 per cent of Vedanta’s normalised free cash flow in FY25, despite contributing just 31 per cent of revenue. Viceroy alleged both companies, partly owned by the government, are being pushed into debt-funded dividends to support Vedanta’s parent, Vedanta Resources Ltd. “HZL alone has issued dividends far in excess of earnings and has begun funding shortfalls through new debt,” the short seller said. It also flagged outstanding statutory dues, taxes, and environmental liabilities of ₹4,847 crore at Vedanta as further risks to the exchequer. Brand fees charged to HZL and BALCO after Vedanta’s planned demerger would worsen the cash drain, Viceroy warned.

Strained ties with the state The warning comes at a time of growing friction between Vedanta and the government. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has objected to Vedanta’s demerger plan at the National Company Law Tribunal, and last week the government denied the company an extension of its Cambay basin oil and gas block, handing the asset to ONGC. “Without intervention, public funds and government equity will underwrite an unviable private acquisition,” Viceroy wrote, urging DIPAM to act before further erosion of strategic assets. Competing bids for Jaiprakash Vedanta has emerged as the highest bidder for Jaiprakash Industries. Lenders are expected to vote on offers made by Vedanta Ltd. and the Adani Group. Vedanta has offered ₹12,505 crore, while the Adani bid is ₹250 crore lower.