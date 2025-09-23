Home / Companies / News / BSNL to complete pan-India 4G rollout for all users by September-end

BSNL to complete pan-India 4G rollout for all users by September-end

BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi says the telco will launch its nationwide 4G network on September 27, with 1 lakh towers installed and plans for Rs 47,000 crore 5G investment

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, BSNL
In July this year, telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed hope that BSNL would report a healthy operating cash flow in the coming quarters on the back of strengthened 4G offerings. | File Image
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will complete the rollout of its pan-India 4G network and launch the upgraded services for all customers by the end of this month, the company’s chairman and managing director, A Robert J Ravi, said.
 
“It is our indigenous technology that we are inaugurating across the country on September 27,” Ravi said during his address at the Bharat Digital Infra Summit 2025.
 
On 15 August this year, the state-run telco had announced a soft launch of its 4G services in the national capital telecom circle. The 4G-as-a-service for BSNL is currently being delivered to the telco’s users through a partner’s network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices.
 
The debt-laden company began rolling out 4G services to users in metro cities in 2024, with an initial investment of Rs 25,000 crore. It has so far installed 1 lakh mobile towers for these services. To further augment network capacity and provide 5G services, BSNL plans to invest up to Rs 47,000 crore.
 
In July this year, telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed hope that BSNL would report a healthy operating cash flow in the coming quarters on the back of strengthened 4G offerings.
 
During a review meeting of BSNL, Scindia also urged the telco to raise the weighted average revenue per user (Arpu) by at least 50 per cent and grow the enterprise business by 25–30 per cent per strategic business unit over the next year.
 
The state-run telecom firm had posted a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the July–September quarter and Rs 280 crore in the October–December quarter of 2024 — its first back-to-back profitable quarters in 18 years.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

