Allied Blenders, Ranveer Singh to start new venture in premium segment

Liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has partnered with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to start a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands.

The board of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) has approved the formation of the new venture on Wednesday, said a statement from the company.

"The creation of this would mark a strategic move for ABDL, allowing the new venture to focus on the exciting world of luxury spirits, while retaining the existing core brands in ABDL itself," said a joint statement

With Indians drinking better and trending to luxury products, this business is set to make a significant impact.