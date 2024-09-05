Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allied Blenders, Ranveer Singh to start new venture in premium segment

With Indians drinking better and trending to luxury products, this business is set to make a significant impact

Allied Blenders & Distillers
(Company logo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has partnered with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to start a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands.

The board of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) has approved the formation of the new venture on Wednesday, said a statement from the company.

"The creation of this would mark a strategic move for ABDL, allowing the new venture to focus on the exciting world of luxury spirits, while retaining the existing core brands in ABDL itself," said a joint statement

With Indians drinking better and trending to luxury products, this business is set to make a significant impact.

"The entity will launch its own brands, partner with promising Indian start-ups, work with major international brands, and use the strong ABDL sales and manufacturing networks with clear go-to-market strategies," it said.

ABDL Managing Director Alok Gupta said: "This new venture, with the major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers".

Topics :Allied Blenders & DistillersLiquor firms

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

