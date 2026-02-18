Google Pixel 10a to launch on Feb 18, pre-orders to begin today: Details

Google is set to launch the Pixel 10a on February 18. Ahead of the launch, alleged key specifications and features of the smartphone have surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9To5Google, a Bluesky user has shared an advertisement for the Pixel 10a, which reveals that the smartphone will be getting the Camera Coach feature, which so far has been limited to Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10a: Launch details

Date: February 18

Pre-orders begin: February 18

Google Pixel 10a: What to expect

The advertisement claims that the Pixel 10a will be arriving with the Camera Coach feature. The report further states that with Pixel 10a, Google will promote “at least” 30 hours of battery on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to launch in four colour options – Obsidian (Black), Fog (White/Green), Lavender (Blue/Purple), and Berry (Red/Pink) colours.

A separate 9To5Google report stated that a US prepaid carrier, Tracfone, posted a Pixel 10a “Knowledge Base” page early, which revealed several key specifications of the smartphone, ahead of its launch. As per Tracfone, Pixel 10a will boast a display with 2424 x 1080 pixels resolution, and as per GSMArena, it will sport a 6.3-inch POLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Tensor G4 chip, run Android 16 out-of-the-box, and feature Bluetooth 6 for connectivity.

It is expected to sport a 48MP main camera, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the back, and a 13MP sensor on the front, 9To5Google reported. It might be powered by a 5,100mAh battery and weigh 184 grams. For durability, it is likely to boast an IP68 rating that offers resistance against dust and water.

Google Pixel 10a: Expected specifications