AM Green, Rotterdam Port partner for $1 bn India-Europe green fuel corridor

AM Green, backed by the founders of Greenko, has signed a pact with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to build a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe.

The partnership would enable annual trade of 1 million tonnes of green fuels worth up to $1 billion, linking India's emerging green hydrogen clusters with Europe's largest energy port of Rotterdam.

In a statement, the firm said it has signed a memorandum of understanding for "building a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe via Rotterdam, Europe's first energy port and a key hydrogen carrier's entry point".

This includes the supply of bunkering fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and analysing requirements for the development of terminal infrastructure in Rotterdam and along the supply chain to Northwestern Europe.

The partnership will jointly support the development of strategic port infrastructure for safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, and link India's net zero industrial clusters to Europe, enabling exports of up to 1 million tonnes annually.

"AM Green is pushing its ambitious goal to develop 5,000,000 tonnes of Green Ammonia production capacity by 2030, equivalent to about 1,000,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen to meet the rising global demand for green fuels, with initial production starting in Kakinada," it said.

On the other hand, the Port of Rotterdam plays a leading role as a critical logistics and hydrogen hub for the European continent, with some 13 per cent of the total energy demand in Europe entering via Rotterdam. Together, they aim to fulfil India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe's ambitious decarbonisation goals.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said with India's vast potential for green hydrogen production, combined with Rotterdam's strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the collaboration will lead to a robust and sustainable green energy supply chain between the two regions.

Anil Chalamalasetty, founder of AM Green and Greenko Group, said, "This partnership is part of our ambitious global growth strategy in green fuels, including 5 million tonnes per annum of green ammonia and 1 million tonnes per annum of SAF. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in establishing a global carbon-free energy ecosystem. It will enable the seamless movement of green molecules and fuels from India to Europe, reinforcing AM Green's position as a global clean energy transition platform and accelerating industrial decarbonisation globally." AM Green is set to begin production at its green ammonia facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, in the second half of 2026. The project - estimated to cost around Rs 12,500 crore - includes a green hydrogen unit and an ammonia conversion plant, both housed within a repurposed urea facility acquired earlier this year.

Phase-1 production of 1 million tonnes of green ammonia at the Kakinada plant is primarily targeting export markets in Europe. AM Green has already signed offtake agreements with major buyers, including Uniper, Yara, and Keppel, supporting a range of green hydrogen applications.

In January, the company joined forces with global logistics giant DP World to develop advanced storage and export infrastructure in India and overseas, strengthening its drive to expand into international green fuel markets.