PC Jewellers turns profitable, posts Q4 net profit at Rs 94.78 cr

PC Jewellers has turned profitable and posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 121.64 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Its total income rose to Rs 699.02 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 48.49 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 577.70 crore against a net loss of Rs 629.36 crore in the previous year.

PC Jewellers said the FY25 was a turnaround year for the company as it successfully completed its fundraising via the preferential issue of fully convertible warrants, amounting to Rs 2,702.11 crore with a subscription of 99.89 per cent.

Further, the company executed a Settlement Agreement with the consortium banks and as of March 31, 2025, discharged all its obligations on relevant timelines.

Also, during the FY 2025, the company has reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by approximately 50 per cent.

"The company is confident to fully repay the remaining outstanding debt towards its bankers by the end of FY26 and become debt free," the company added.

According to PC Jewellers, the total number of shareholders has increased by approximately 44 per cent since the sub-division/split.

The company remains confident of further increasing its market share in the industry and catering to the changing needs of its customers and is poised for an even better FY26, it added.

PC Jewellers has 49 owned and three franchised stores as of March 31.