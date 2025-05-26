Co-working firm Simpliwork Offices has leased approximately 1.32 lakh square feet in Bengaluru, strengthening its footprint in India’s tech hub, where it already operates 7 lakh sq ft. The company expects its revenue to touch ₹1,400 crore by FY27.

Kunal Walia, chief executive officer and founder, Simpliwork Offices, said: “The demand for agile, high-performance workspaces has never been stronger. Enterprises today are not just seeking space — they’re seeking infrastructure that scales with their vision. Our expansion in Bengaluru reflects our confidence in its growth story and our commitment to co-creating the next wave of intelligent, flexible office ecosystems.”

Simpliwork has expanded its Bengaluru portfolio with new leases at Pardhanani Wilshire III and Sumadhura Capitol Towers in Hobli, responding to growing demand for office space in established micro-markets.

The company, which operates in the shared workspace sector alongside WeWork, IndiQube and Unispace, currently manages approximately 4.5 million square feet. It aims to double its portfolio to 9–9.5 million square feet within the next two years.

Despite the rapid scale-up, Simpliwork said it continues to focus on depth over breadth, consolidating its presence within high-demand, mature urban centres. For FY25, the company is set to close with revenues of around ₹680 crore and is projecting ₹950 crore for the next fiscal.

At Pardhanani Wilshire III, Simpliwork has leased approximately 66,000 square feet to develop fully customised, tailor-made office spaces for six enterprise clients. Each unit will feature 90 to 150 workstations, collectively accommodating around 700 seats. Every zone will be self-sufficient, equipped with dedicated meeting rooms, executive cabins, café areas and breakout spaces to support seamless operations and collaboration.

With a full-floor lease in place for a luxury automobile client, Simpliwork will develop a fully managed, high-specification workspace customised for large organisations seeking scalable, agile solutions in Sumadhura Capitol Towers. The new facility will include collaborative spaces, executive suites, meeting pods and technology integrations.

Simpliwork Offices manages over 4.2 million square feet across major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata. Its collaboration portfolio features prominent developers, including Prestige Estates, Brigade Group and Godrej Fund.