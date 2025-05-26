StayVista forays into branded residences, targets Rs 250 crore in FY26

Luxury villa rental firm StayVista forayed into the branded residences market earlier this month as domestic travel continues to see increased activity.

The company currently has a negligible city-location portfolio but aims to increase the leisure-city mix to 80:20 in the next two–three years.

"While the market is still nascent, demand is definitely growing. We wanted to offer people a home-like experience in metro cities for people who are away from homes for a longer duration," Amit Damani, co-founder, StayVista, told Business Standard.

Starting in Delhi–NCR, where it currently has three residence properties, it plans to expand the offering to new geographies like Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With this new foray, the company is eyeing an additional revenue of Rs 25 crore.

"In residences, we are seeing a bigger demand for shorter stays — typically for two nights, but almost 20 per cent of the demand is for longer stays spanning a fortnight," Damani said.

"The offering is visibly different from our leisure offerings and as many as 30 per cent of our bookings are for entire apartments, while a majority are for separate individual bedrooms within a larger apartment," he added.

With an aim of launching an initial public offering in 2028, the company plans to cross Rs 250 crore in revenue in financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

In FY25, the company has grown to a portfolio size of 1,000 villas and recorded revenue of Rs 120 crore, with a net profit of over Rs 2 crore.