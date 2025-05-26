Home / Companies / News / StayVista forays into branded residences, targets Rs 250 crore in FY26

StayVista forays into branded residences, targets Rs 250 crore in FY26

The villa rental platform, with a leisure-city portfolio target of 80:20, enters metro markets and aims to expand in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru

The Salvador Villas in Socorro, Goa, complete with private pools, water bodies, and abundant foliage
With this new foray, the company is eyeing an additional revenue of Rs 25 crore. | File Image
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Luxury villa rental firm StayVista forayed into the branded residences market earlier this month as domestic travel continues to see increased activity.
 
The company currently has a negligible city-location portfolio but aims to increase the leisure-city mix to 80:20 in the next two–three years.
 
"While the market is still nascent, demand is definitely growing. We wanted to offer people a home-like experience in metro cities for people who are away from homes for a longer duration," Amit Damani, co-founder, StayVista, told Business Standard.
 
 
Starting in Delhi–NCR, where it currently has three residence properties, it plans to expand the offering to new geographies like Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Also Read

Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 results: PAT of ₹66.29 cr on strong income growth

Premium

Global capability centres fuel premium play in India's office space

DLF Group plans Rs 10,000 cr boost in office, mall projects for 2 years

Promoters, Blackstone invest ₹1,060 crore in Embassy Developments

Commercial rentals rise across Indian cities amid global uncertainty

 
With this new foray, the company is eyeing an additional revenue of Rs 25 crore.
 
"In residences, we are seeing a bigger demand for shorter stays — typically for two nights, but almost 20 per cent of the demand is for longer stays spanning a fortnight," Damani said.
 
"The offering is visibly different from our leisure offerings and as many as 30 per cent of our bookings are for entire apartments, while a majority are for separate individual bedrooms within a larger apartment," he added.
 
With an aim of launching an initial public offering in 2028, the company plans to cross Rs 250 crore in revenue in financial year 2025–26 (FY26).
 
In FY25, the company has grown to a portfolio size of 1,000 villas and recorded revenue of Rs 120 crore, with a net profit of over Rs 2 crore.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco eyes up to Rs 8,000 crore in capex spending this fiscal

PC Jewellers turns profitable, posts Q4 net profit at Rs 94.78 cr

Simpliwork expands Bengaluru footprint with 1.32 lakh sq ft office lease

Tata Starbucks FY25 losses widen to Rs 135.7 cr; revenue rises 5%

Radisson Hotels Group expands presence in East India with 3 new signings

Topics :Real Estate LUXURYluxury housingDelhi-NCR

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story