Home / Companies / News / Amara Raja Infra bags solar power project worth $130 mn in Bangladesh

Amara Raja Infra bags solar power project worth $130 mn in Bangladesh

The scope of the project which consists of Engineering, Design, Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant will be funded by the Exim Bank of India, it said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd (ARIPL), part of the USD 1.75 billion Amara Raja Group, has accomplished a significant achievement by securing a new solar project worth USD 130 million in Bangladesh.

A press release from Amara Raja said the venture serves as ARIPL's entry into the international solar market, marking a new milestone for the company.

The scope of the project which consists of Engineering, Design, Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant will be funded by the Exim Bank of India, it said.

ARIPL, in collaboration with Premier Solar of Hyderabad, secured the project from Rural Power Company Ltd (RPCL) in Bangladesh. The project spans 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur District and will be completed in the next 18 months. After the project is commissioned, ARIPL will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, Director, Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd said, It is an extraordinary achievement for the Amara Raja Group to secure this contract amidst stiff competition from industry giants. In a short period of time, we have taken on some of the biggest renewable energy projects in India, and with this project, we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market as well.

With this win, ARIPL solidifies its reputation as a leading player in the renewable energy sector, both domestically and internationally. With the current project of 100 MW (AC) in Bangladesh, the company now has a solar portfolio of 1 GW in the pipeline, the release added.

Also Read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

BillionElectric raises $10 mn in seed fund round, launches e-MaaS platform

Billionaire Gautam Adani reiterates confidence in governance standards

Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore via share sale

Arkam Ventures launches second fund with a target corpus of $180 mn

Topics :solar power projectssolar power BangladeshPower generation

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story