Amara Raja Infra bags solar power project worth $130 mn in Bangladesh

Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd (ARIPL), part of the USD 1.75 billion Amara Raja Group, has accomplished a significant achievement by securing a new solar project worth USD 130 million in Bangladesh.

A press release from Amara Raja said the venture serves as ARIPL's entry into the international solar market, marking a new milestone for the company.

The scope of the project which consists of Engineering, Design, Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant will be funded by the Exim Bank of India, it said.

ARIPL, in collaboration with Premier Solar of Hyderabad, secured the project from Rural Power Company Ltd (RPCL) in Bangladesh. The project spans 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur District and will be completed in the next 18 months. After the project is commissioned, ARIPL will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, Director, Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd said, It is an extraordinary achievement for the Amara Raja Group to secure this contract amidst stiff competition from industry giants. In a short period of time, we have taken on some of the biggest renewable energy projects in India, and with this project, we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market as well.

With this win, ARIPL solidifies its reputation as a leading player in the renewable energy sector, both domestically and internationally. With the current project of 100 MW (AC) in Bangladesh, the company now has a solar portfolio of 1 GW in the pipeline, the release added.