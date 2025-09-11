Amazon expands 10-minute delivery service in quick-commerce push

Amazon has expanded its ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now, promising 10-minute deliveries of everyday essentials to customers in select parts of Bengaluru, Delhi, and now Mumbai, as the e-commerce giant deepens its push into India’s competitive quick-commerce market dominated by Blinkit and Zepto.

The company said it has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to support Amazon Now, which offers groceries, personal care items, and electronics accessories. Amazon plans to add hundreds more facilities by year-end as it races to capture market share in India’s rapidly growing instant-delivery sector.

“We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25 per cent month on month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now,” said Samir Kumar, Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India. “Driven by this success, we’ve expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centres and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. With our robust operations infrastructure, we’re enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection as we head into the festive season – delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours, and millions more the same or next day.”

Amazon Now is powered by strategically located micro-fulfilment centres—compact, technology-enabled facilities designed exclusively for ultra-fast deliveries. These centres position essential products close to customer neighbourhoods, using advanced inventory systems that optimise placement based on hyperlocal demand to maximise efficiency and speed with safety. Amazon’s service combines a wide selection of daily essentials from sellers with the company’s standards of safety and reliability. Amazon Now will continue expanding to more neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with plans to launch in other cities in the coming months. The expansion puts Amazon in direct competition with well-funded start-ups like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart that have attracted millions of customers with near-instant gratification, forcing online retail giants such as Amazon and Flipkart to adapt their traditionally logistics-heavy models to local market demands.