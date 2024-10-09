Amazon partners with Startup India, DPIIT to enhance startups growth

Amazon India has partnered with Startup India, under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to help startups scale growth through e-commerce.

Through a dedicated page on the Startup India portal, the e-commerce firm and Startup India will work together to allow eligible startups to make use of e-commerce opportunities by registering on Amazon India's marketplace.

The startups will gain access to the domestic market, mentorship from Amazon leaders, go-to-market support and logistics guidance, according to a company statement.

"By combining Amazon's e-commerce expertise with Startup India's role as the Government of India's flagship initiative for the development of the startup ecosystem, we will provide a robust platform for Indian startups and businesses to scale domestically," Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said.