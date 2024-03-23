Amazon India revises seller fees for 2024 due to macroeconomic factors

E-commerce firm Amazon India has announced a revision in seller fees—the first in almost a year—on its marketplace. Starting April 7, Amazon.in is revising its fees structure, including referral fees, closing fee and weight handling fee, besides other ancillary fee heads, for sellers on its marketplace.

The fee revisions are part of a bi-annual process, though this time, this revision is coming after nearly a year. Amazon is focused on offering competitive rates that enable seller profitability.

“We recognise seller fees and incentives as strong long-term levers that will help sustain a robust thriving marketplace, focused on digitising small and medium businesses in the country and enabling them to grow into strong national brands. These changes reflect our commitment to make Amazon one of the most preferred marketplaces for selling in India and creating the right choices for sellers to grow efficiently,” said an Amazon India spokesperson.

Amazon said these revisions take into consideration various macroeconomic factors such as inflation, interest rates, operational costs etc., and align with industry-prevalent fee patterns.

The referral fees will be reduced in categories such as apparel, bedsheets, cushion covers and dinnerware. The referral fee will be increased in categories such business and scientific supplies, chimneys, laptop sleeves and bags, and tires. The closing fee has been increased by Rs 3 for an average selling price of more than Rs 1000. The weight handling fee has been increased by Rs 2, in line with inflationary increase in shipping costs.