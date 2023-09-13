Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO and IN-SPACe to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing.

The collaboration with ISRO and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) is aimed at giving space startups, research institutes and students access to cloud technologies through AWS Activate for new solutions in the space sector, AWS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The collaboration follows the approval to Indian Space Policy, 2023 in April by the government which provides a strategic roadmap for the growth and development of India's space programme using cloud computing, data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

AWS India and South Asia Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, Shalini Kapoor said the company is committed to helping startups identify use cases and accelerate solution development, and build a strong talent pool in India with expertise in cloud and space.

"Cloud computing-led innovations enable the space industry to make better decisions, faster pushing the boundaries of possibilities. We look forward to helping customers in India build space-tech solutions to make life on Earth better, Kapoor added.

ISRO Director for Capacity Building and Public Outreach Sudheer Kumar N said cloud computing enables the speedy management of large volumes of raw space data, besides running AI, ML and analytics workloads to achieve meaningful outcomes in a highly cost-effective manner.

Startups will also benefit from access to AWS and its global experience of building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator programme.

After Chandrayaan-3 moon landing and Aditya L-1 mission, it is time we leverage the limitless potential of space technology and cloud computing to propel India's space sector to new heights. This partnership with AWS is a testament to that and through this, we aim to empower startups, students, and researchers to dream beyond the skies, drive innovation, and contribute to the global space industry, said IN-SPACe Director, Promotion Directorate, Vinod Kumar.

The three organisations will also collaborate on a new initiative to train students and educators in cloud computing, AI, ML, analytics, and security, by leveraging AWS education programmes.