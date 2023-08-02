Home / Companies / News / Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

Adani Group is India's second largest cement producer, behind UltraTech Cement. It owns Ambuja and its subsidiary ACC Ltd, which have a capacity to produce more than 65 million tonnes

Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Ambuja Cements has reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries, two sources with direct knowledge said, a transaction that will add heft to cement operations of billionaire Gautam Adani's firm.

The deal by Ambuja is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources said, declining to be named because the decision is not public. They did not share the exact stake percentage.

One of the sources said the deal was done by considering Sanghi's enterprise value at 60 billion rupees ($729 million). India's Economic Times last week reported that Adani was among those leading the race to acquire Sanghi, which was being appraised at that enterprise value.

Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment. Sanghi Cement declined to comment.

Adani is India's second largest cement producer, behind UltraTech Cement. It owns Ambuja and its subsidiary ACC Ltd, which have a capacity to produce more than 65 million tonnes with more than a dozen manufacturing plants across India.

Sanghi is one of the leading cement manufacturers from Gujarat state in western India. It has a production capacity of 6.1 million metric tonnes per annum, its website says.

A spokesperson for the Adani Group told Reuters in June that cement was a key focus area and there were plans to explore multiple greenfield opportunities.

Also Read

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Ambuja-ACC and JK Lakshmi Cement lead race for Sanghi Cement acquisition

ACC, Ambuja Cements face resistance from shareholders to adopt FY23 results

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Bharti Airtel to target SMBs market with Airtel IQ messaging platform

Vistara plane suffers engine damage, was hit by ground service equipment

Reliance Jio, Airtel drive telecom subscriber base to 1,172.57 mn in May

Sebi imposes Rs 13 lakh fine on two former executives of Wockhardt

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm gets rights for 4 restaurant brands

Topics :Adani GroupAmbuja Cementacquisition

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story