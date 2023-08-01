Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio, Airtel drive telecom subscriber base to 1,172.57 mn in May

Reliance Jio, Airtel drive telecom subscriber base to 1,172.57 mn in May

New customer addition by telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led to a marginal growth in the country's telecom subscriber base to 1,172.57 million in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Reliance Jio recorded net subscriber addition of 3.03 million taking its total mobile customer base to 436.3 million and Bharti Airtel added 1.32 million wireless subscribers taking its total customer base to 372.31 million.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

New customer addition by telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led to a marginal growth in the country's telecom subscriber base to 1,172.57 million in May, according to a report released by regulator Trai on Tuesday.

Subscriber loss of Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL mitigated the growth of the telecom user base in May.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,172.52 million at the end of April-23 to 1,172.57 million at the end of May-23, thereby, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.004 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in its monthly subscriber report.

The subscriber base growth came from rural areas, where subscriptions increased to 519.14 million in May from 518.64 million. The growth was offset by a decline in the subscriber base in urban areas to 653.43 million in May from 653.88 million in April.

The wireless subscriber base grew marginally to 1,143.21 million in May from 1,143.13 million in April.

Reliance Jio recorded net subscriber addition of 3.03 million taking its total mobile customer base to 436.3 million and Bharti Airtel added 1.32 million wireless subscribers taking its total customer base to 372.31 million.

Vodafone Idea lost 2.81 million wireless subscribers. It was followed by state-owned BSNL and MTNL, which lost 1.47 million and 2,338 mobile subscribers, respectively.

The wireline subscriber base too declined to 29.36 million in May from 29.39 million in April, with BSNL and MTNL losing the highest number of customers.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led new subscriber addition in the wireline segment as well.

Jio added 3,25,336, Airtel 1,25,586, Tata Teleservices 17,349, Quadrant 6,453 and V-Con Mobile and Infra added 99 new customers.

BSNL lost 4,75,708 and MTNL lost 10,823 wireline customers in May.

The total Broadband subscribers based increased to 856.81 million in May from 850.94 million in April. 

Also Read

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Reliance launches the cheapest phone Jio Bharat V2 4G on trial at Rs 999

Deliberate attempt by Airtel to defame Jio's user friendly tariffs: RJIL

Telecom subscriber base rose marginally to 1.17 bn in December 2022

In a bid to counter rival Jio, Airtel introduces new 'postpaid family plan'

Sebi imposes Rs 13 lakh fine on two former executives of Wockhardt

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm gets rights for 4 restaurant brands

K'taka govt & IBC ink pact to set up recyclable Lithium-ion battery plant

Meesho says it removed 42 lakh counterfeit products from its platform

Bosch Ltd to increase manufacturing in India to pare component import

Topics :Reliance JioAirtelCompanies

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story