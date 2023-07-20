Home / Markets / News / AMC stocks surge on buzz of new TER proposals; HDFC AMC goes up 4.5%

AMC stocks surge on buzz of new TER proposals; HDFC AMC goes up 4.5%

However, Sebi announced in June that it was re-evaluating these plans, citing industry-provided data

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) rose up to five per cent on Thursday amid reports that markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is about to release a revised consultation paper on overhaul to expenses charged by mutual funds. The new proposals from Sebi are expected to have a lower impact on AMCs' profit margins than the earlier ones.
Leading the gains on Thursday was Nippon Life India AMC, which saw a 4.8 per cent increase in its share price. Following closely behind was HDFC AMC, whose shares rise 4.5 per cent. The other two listed AMCs — UTI and Aditya Birla Sun Life — also saw their shares rise, by 3 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

The performance of AMC shares has been steadily improving ever since the shadow of regulatory concerns over potential cuts to the total expense ratio (TER) began to fade.

From a March low of around Rs 1,590, the stock of HDFC AMC has risen by 58 per cent to reach Rs 2,517. During the same period, shares of Nippon Life India AMC have increased by an impressive 66 per cent.

This growth comes after AMCs reported gains between 1 per cent and 15 per cent at the end of June, when Sebi first announced a revision in its TER regulations.

In May, Sebi published a consultation paper proposing that expenses such as brokerage fees, securities transaction tax, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) be included in the TER. In addition, the regulator proposed to replace the current scheme-based model with a TER model linked to the total assets of the industry.

However, Sebi announced in June that it was re-evaluating these plans, citing industry-provided data.

Speaking after the board meeting in June, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had said: "Unlike previous proposals which involved the industry at the co-creation stage, this paper was presented without their involvement due to the potential impact on the pricing of listed AMCs. Given the data we have received, the board has recommended the issue of a new consultation. The industry is likely to respond positively to the new proposal."

Also Read

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

PNB, LIC, SBI and BoB looking to seek formal bids for stake sale in UTI AMC

HDFC Bank becomes 2nd most valuable company, TCS falls to 3rd place

Dairy products' stocks rally post Hatsun Agro's Q1 results; Dodla zooms 20%

Zomato, Paytm: New-age stocks hit multi-month highs; is there more upside?

Krsnaa Diagnostics slips 15% as Rajasthan NHM cancels agreement

Newgen hits new high on strong Q1 results; zooms 126% so far in 2023

Topics :AMCasset management companiesMarket newsshare market

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story