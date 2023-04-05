Home / Companies / News / Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

The firm ran into trouble after the US FDA informed it of 55 cases of adverse events on the use of its eye drops, some of which caused permanent loss of vision and at least one caused death

Shine Jacob Chennai
Premium
Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The air in and around SIDCO Pharmaceutical Complex at Alathur, some 52 km from Chennai, is filled with odours generated from various organic and inorganic compounds. With several pharmaceutical plants located in the area, finding the unit of Global Pharma Healthcare was a difficult task, as neither the locals nor Google maps knew where exactly it stood. When Business Standard finally found the pla

Topics :Pharma industryUS FDATamil NaduUzbekistanGambiaChennai

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Also Read

After Gambia, now Uzbekistan alleges Indian cold drug killed its children

Chennai-based firm's eye drops contaminated, says US FDA report

Role of Maiden Pharma cough syrups in Gambia kids' deaths not confirmed

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

After the Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia issue alerts over Maiden Pharma's syrups

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Cyient shares jump 5% in mid-session trade after firm rejigs top leadership

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story