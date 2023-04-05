Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

The order is placed by a renewable energy arm of one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies

New Delhi
Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to build a 221.8 MWp solar power project from a steel maker.

"We have received a Letter of Award (LoA) from one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 221.8 MWp DC capacity," it said in a BSE filing.

The order is placed by a renewable energy arm of one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies.

The project is likely to be completed in FY 2023-24, as per the terms of the contract.

Waaree Renewable did not disclose the financial details of the project.

Topics :renewable sourcesrenewable energysolar power projectssolar power

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9% growth, largest port cargo volume ever

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story