AMSL to defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangaga at Rs 150 cr

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) is planning to set up a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangana at an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The proposed facility will come up on an area of 3 lakh sq ft at its facility in Hyderabad, AMSL said in a statement on Monday.

"Apollo Micro Systems Ltd proposes to set up a state-of-the-art defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad. The company has estimated total investment in the upcoming ventures to be around Rs 150 crore," it said.

The company said it is planning to complete the project in nine months.

The company recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary -- Apollo Defence Industries Private Ltd -- to take forward its plans of manufacturing defence equipment.

This subsidiary will focus on forming alliances and technological partnerships with international companies to provide cutting-edge defence solutions and serve the nation, the statement said.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, said the company has entered into significant agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"These agreements mark a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with DRDO and signify our commitment to excellence in technology and innovation in defense-related projects," he said.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, among others.