Home / Companies / News / AMSL to defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangaga at Rs 150 cr

AMSL to defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangaga at Rs 150 cr

This subsidiary will focus on forming alliances and technological partnerships with international companies to provide cutting-edge defence solutions and serve the nation, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apollo Micro Systems logo

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) is planning to set up a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangana at an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The proposed facility will come up on an area of 3 lakh sq ft at its facility in Hyderabad, AMSL said in a statement on Monday.

"Apollo Micro Systems Ltd proposes to set up a state-of-the-art defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad. The company has estimated total investment in the upcoming ventures to be around Rs 150 crore," it said.

The company said it is planning to complete the project in nine months.

The company recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary -- Apollo Defence Industries Private Ltd -- to take forward its plans of manufacturing defence equipment.

This subsidiary will focus on forming alliances and technological partnerships with international companies to provide cutting-edge defence solutions and serve the nation, the statement said.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, said the company has entered into significant agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"These agreements mark a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with DRDO and signify our commitment to excellence in technology and innovation in defense-related projects," he said.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, among others.

Also Read

Apollo Micro Systems fixes record date for 1:10 share sub-division

Apollo Micro Systems to subdivide its shares in 1:10 ratio on May 4

Apollo Micro surges 10% on inking multiple agreements with DRDO

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Apollo Micro up 8% on Rs 150-cr capex plan to set up defence mfg facility

Govt invites France's TotalEnergies to bid for oil exploration rights

Meesho makes platform non-GST inclusive to attract millions of new sellers

Dunzo faces another co-founder exit: Mukund Jha set to leave startup

Maruti Suzuki production decreases 1% to 174,978 vehicles in Sept

PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee elevated to global CEO position

Topics :India's manufacturing sectorManufacturing sectorManufacturing activitymanufacturing companiesManufacturing growth

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story