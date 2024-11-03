Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Anarock FY25 revenue may rise 40% on strong housing demand: Chairman Puri

Anarock FY25 revenue may rise 40% on strong housing demand: Chairman Puri

Homegrown Anarock was established by Anuj Puri in April 2017 after serving as country head for 10 years in an international property consultancy firm

Anuj Puri to launch realty-focused NBFC
In an interview with PTI, Puri said the company is likely to achieve a revenue of Rs 800 crore in the current fiscal year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real estate consultant Anarock Group is targeting over 40 per cent increase in revenue this fiscal year to Rs 800 crore mainly on the back of strong housing demand fuelled by high economic growth, its Chairman Anuj Puri said on Sunday.

Mumbai-headquartered Anarock had posted a 36 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 566 crore in the last fiscal year.

Homegrown Anarock was established by Anuj Puri in April 2017 after serving as country head for 10 years in an international property consultancy firm.

In an interview with PTI, Puri said the company is likely to achieve a revenue of Rs 800 crore in the current fiscal year.

Of the total revenue, Puri said about Rs 575 crore will come from housing brokerage services.

Puri said the remaining revenue will come from land deals, capital market transactions, strategic consulting and project management besides leasing activities in office retail, data centre, and warehousing segments.

More From This Section

DLF to invest Rs 8,000 crore to build super-luxury project in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki aims to boost festive sales with November wedding surge

Canara Bank aims Rs 6,000 cr recovery in H2 FY25, expect Rs 3,000 cr in Q3

ONGC fails again to attract bids for stake in Deen Dayal gas field

Amazon India records high growth in premium product sales during festivals

Asked about the reasons for growth, he said the overall Indian economy and housing demand revived strongly after the Covid pandemic, benefiting real estate developers and consultants alike.

"To the extent Anarock has been successful, we concentrated on identifying hurdles in the Indian real estate market and focussed on bringing the right solutions," Puri said.

"With an ever growing Indian economy, the real estate market is demonstrating mature growth and we are hugely benefiting from this growth," he added.

Puri noted that housing brokerage business in India is becoming organised and professional, with significant adoption of modern technologies.

Anarock Group also provides consultancy in hospitality segment through 'HVS-Anarock'.

It runs society management brand ANACITY and also a marketplace for co-working seats.

Earlier this year, Anarock raised Rs 200 crore from 360 One Asset Management Ltd to fund its overall business growth and industry-defining proptech platform.

Anarock Group currently has more than 2,200 employees operating across key tier-1 and 2 markets in India and the Middle East.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pvt equity investment in real estate down 4% to $2.3 bn in Apr-Sep: Anarock

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-Sept: Anarock

Housing sales dip 11% in third quarter of CY24 in top 7 cities: Report

Housing sales down 11% in Jul-Sept, avg prices up 23% in 7 cities: Anarock

89% of all ultra-luxury homes sold since 2022 were in Mumbai alone: Anarock

Topics :AnarockReal Estate Realty

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story