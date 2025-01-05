Anarock to double office leasing team amid rising demand for workspaces

Real estate consultant Anarock plans to double its office leasing team size to 100 professionals this year for catering to rising demand of premium workspaces from corporates.

Mumbai-headquartered Anarock entered into office leasing segment in April 2024, expanding its business from housing brokerage, capital market transactions, and leasing of retail as well as industrial and warehousing spaces, among others.

In an interview with PTI, Peush Jain, Managing Director, Commercial Leasing and Advisory at Anarock, said the office leasing team has grown to 50 professionals across India, blending seasoned industry experts with young, dynamic talent proficient in research, advisory, and transaction management.

"In 2025, we aim to double our team size, emphasising quality over quantity. Hiring efforts will target high-demand markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, focusing on strengthening transaction management, client advisory, and market research verticals to meet rising demand," Jain said.

About the performance of its new office leasing consultancy business, Jain said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Since our launch in April 2024, we have carved a strong niche in the market. Both developers and corporate clients have appreciated our advisory-led approach, which prioritises tailored, insight-driven solutions over generic recommendations." Jain said the company has already closed many office leasing deals in Gurugram, Kolkata, and Hyderabad on behalf of its clients.

"Our consultative approach, combined with real-time insights and data-backed decision-making, has clearly differentiated us in the competitive landscape," he said.

In the office segment, Anarock said it offers services like comprehensive advisory for companies leasing office spaces.

It provides market research and strategy for well-informed decisions.

Anarock also does transaction management, providing seamless execution from space identification to lease finalisation.

The company also helps occupiers optimise their office footprints nationwide.

Jain highlighted that the year 2024 has been extremely good for Indian office market with record gross leasing activities and drop in vacancy rates.

He expressed confidence that the demand momentum would continue next year.

"The office market has shown strong recovery and consolidation post-pandemic," said Jain, who has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector.

Jain noted that global capability centres are being established in India by multi-national corporations, creating huge demand for office space in key office markets -- Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Flexible office space operators are also expanding in a big way and taking office spaces on lease from property owners to further sub-lease the workspaces to corporates, he said.

Among sectors, IT/ITeS firms, financial services providers (including banks), engineering and manufacturing companies are the major demand drivers.

Homegrown Anarock was established by Anuj Puri in April 2017 after serving as the country head for 10 years in an international property consultancy firm.

Anarock Group is targeting over 40 per cent increase in revenue this fiscal year to Rs 800 crore, mainly on the back of strong housing demand.

Mumbai-headquartered Anarock had posted a 36 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 566 crore in the last fiscal year.

Anarock Group currently has more than 2,200 employees operating across key tier-1 and 2 markets in India and the Middle East.